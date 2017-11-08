Signing day is good to the Albuquerque Baseball Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signing day saw a group of four from the Albuquerque Baseball Academy sign letters of intent. Before signing the players were shown a video sent in by one of their most famous alums who just happens to be a world series champion. “Guys I just wanted to say congratulations in taking a huge step in your career,” said Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.The players watched the phone video on a monitor at the ABA.

Bregman’s little brother A.J. was in the group of players signing for college Wednesday. A.J. is a left handed pitcher he decided to pick the home team, New Mexico. “I love this state, this city and I’ve always wanted to play for them,” said A.J.. His dad Sam also played for the Lobos and is proud of his son’s choice. “He’s better than me and I didn’t play very long for the Lobos,” said Sam Bregman. “I did enjoy it, but I’m very, very proud of A.J..”

A.J. will be joined at New Mexico by Cleveland High right handed pitcher Jake Murano. “It’s amazing, super excited,” said Murano. “Everyone there wants the best for me and it’s just a great environment, can’t wait to play.” Manzano High left handed pitcher Mitchell Parker chose Tennessee. “My mom grew up there and my dad lives down in Nashville,” said Parker. “They got coach Anderson there and he’s been known as one of the best pitching coaches in the country so it was an easy decision.”

Parker will keep his on on the Major League Baseball Draft in June. If he is a high draft pick, he may chose to go pro instead of attending college. Parker’s stock went up after an appearance at the Perfect Game World Series in Juniper, Florida. He struck out 16 batters in less than 6 innings of work.

His phone has not stopped ringing ever since. “It’s still a lot of phone calls and text messages even like from other schools trying to get me there,” said Parker. “Anything like professional teams calling me up or texting me trying to get down to my house now or anything like that. It hasn’t slowed down at all since that game.”

The fourth ABA player to sign Wednesday is headed to Santa Clara. Outfielder Gavin Maloney said it was a good fit. “They had a major that I wanted to pick, engineering,” said Maloney. “So the engineering program is really good there. Also, it’s catholic school. I always wanted to go to catholic school.”