Santa Fe couple accused of driving drunk, firing gun from car

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple was arrested in Santa Fe after police say they fired a gun from a car with their kids in the back seat.

To top it all off, police said the mom was driving drunk, while dad was shooting that gun out the window. In the back seat, their 8 and 10-year-old kids were scared and crying.

It’s shocking to think a mother and father would put their children in danger like this, but police said the Santa Fe couple did just that Friday night.

On Friday, Santa Fe police were after a white 4-Runner who took them through side roads near Alameda and Guadalupe.

An officer heard about eight gunshots piercing through the air, and at the time the SUV was the only car around. Finally, the vehicle came to a stop.

Police shouted, “Passenger, let me see your hands out of the window.”

When police got Albert Larranaga and Dorothy Montoya out of the car, they heard crying and quickly realized they stopped the right vehicle.

“Yeah, there’s a gun right here,” an officer said.

While a few officers got the couple’s two young kids out of the car and to safety, others were questioning Montoya’s sobriety.

An officer asked Montoya, “How much alcohol did you have to drink?” Montoya replied, “A beer or two.”

The officer tried to conduct a field sobriety test on Montoya, but she made excuses. “I can’t walk straight when my hands are cold,” Montoya said.

After failing again and again, she was arrested.

Meanwhile, her common-law husband, Larranaga, also slurring his words, was worried about their kids.

“Where’s my babies? Are they in there or are they already gone?” Larranaga asked.

The two were taken to the police station and Montoya couldn’t understand why she was in trouble.

“You guys are arresting me because he shot out of my car and what are you going to do? Let him go?” Montoya said.

Somewhere en route police said Montoya managed to get the cuffs from behind her back to the front, and that’s not the only trick Montoya was trying to play.

Back at the police station, she tried again to get out of a test — this time a breathalyzer.

The criminal complaint said Larrinaga’s son told police his father was mad and shot out the window.

Police said no one was hit by the bullets. The two kids were released to their grandmother.

Police said Montoya has two prior DWI arrests. She’s charged with DWI and child abuse.

He’s charged with shooting from a car, negligent use of a deadly weapon while drunk, felon with a firearm and child abandonment.

