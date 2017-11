SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council is expected to discuss a proposal that would set aside $12 million to improve city roads.

Mayor Javier Gonzales introduced the ordinance that would earmark the money from gas taxes.

If its approved work would begin next year and would be completed in two years instead of 10 years, according to city officials.

The public hearing will start at 5 p.m.

