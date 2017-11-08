November 8th Morning Rush: Documents reveal Texas church shooter escaped New Mexico behavioral facility in 2012

1. New details continue to emerge about the man who killed 26 people in the Texas church shooting. According to a police report, authorities say the suspected gunman Devin Kelley escaped from a behavioral health facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico in 2012. There’s a lot more in that report that raises red flags and now the Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says the Air Force will be doing a full review of Kelley’s case and others like it to ensure details of violence and convictions are reported.

Full Story: Documents: Texas church shooter escaped New Mexico behavioral facility in 2012

2. New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake are working on getting support for a bill they say will close at least one gun loophole. The bill would require the military to report misdemeanors of domestic violence to the national database used for gun background checks.

Full Story: New Mexico senator plans to introduce bill to close gun loophole

3. A cold start to the day with most of us in the 30s, 40s and low 50s walking out the door.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year and the city has now put out a video to make sure drivers are prepared by explaining the changes. One new feature is “HAWK” signals at crosswalks alerting drivers to stop for pedestrians. There are left turn lanes that double as U-turn lanes and there are also rumble strips intended to keep drivers out of the bus only lanes.

Full Story: City launches PSA series to help drivers maneuver ART bus route

5. Lobo basketball tips off its season in three days and there will be some big changes in hopes for filling the stands this year. The student section will be named “The Howl.” Students will also get new perks like 30-minute early access to the game, ticketless entry, and free parking. The University of New Mexico is even offering rides to and from the main campus for the games.

Full Story: UNM basketball season kicks off with student perks, revamped student section