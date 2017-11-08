Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

High pressure will build across the Southwest over the next few days. Temperatures should moderate into the high 60s with mostly sunny skies. We have not dropped below freezing at the Albuquerque Sunport so far this fall, and it doesn’t look like it will happen anytime soon either. Overnight lows remain in the high 30s and low 40s with mild afternoon highs There are no major storms on the horizon anytime soon.

