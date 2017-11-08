Lobo Club executive director announces resignation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The executive director of the Lobo Club is stepping down.

Kole McKamey sent his official letter of resignation to the board Wednesday.

McKamey has been at the helm of the Lobo Club for two-and-a-half years.

The Lobo Club raises money for UNM Athletics and has come under fire recently after Larry Barker’s investigation into the use of public funds for a golf trip to Scotland in 2015.

The investigation revealed McKamey charged his $8,000 golf outing to a university credit card.

In his letter of resignation, McKamey did not mention why he was leaving, but said he plans on transitioning back into the private sector.

