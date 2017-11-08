Lights out at city bus stop parking lot concerns bus commuters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters who use a popular Albuquerque bus stop for their Park and Ride are concerned about their safety and want to know why so many lights in the parking lot are out.

For the past week, bus commuters at the Central and Unser Transit Center have been in the dark.

“It is really dark. It’s not really safe for a lot of people out here,” said Christina Fuentez.

“I feel like we could use some more light over here, yeah,” said Vincent Abbin.

Even though a majority of the lights were still on, KRQE News 13 cameras caught at least eight lights that were out.

The burned out lights created pockets of dark spots throughout the parking lot and the bus stop.

For people who make a stop at the transit center, they say the darkness creates a safety issue.

“There’s a lot of people that drink. There’s a lot of people that roam around out here,” said Fuentez.

“Now that the days are getting shorter, it’s a bit ominous when I get off work,” said Abbin.

ABQ Ride says bus commuters won’t have to be in the dark for much longer though.

“We can understand if the lights are out, if people are feeling unsafe, but that’s no longer an issue,” said Rick De Reyes of ABQ Ride. “The work order was to replace the lights today.”

Even with the lights being fixed, some people say safety is still a concern after hours.

“I don’t know if I feel totally unsafe, but when I get off at work at 8:00, and there’s no transit security, it’s a little different,” said Abbin.

The city assures riders they are working on it.

“We are in the process of hiring more security for the (Albuquerque Rapid Transit) project and of course, the Unser and Central Transit Center is where our buses will turn around on the western leg,” said Rick De Reyes.

To make riders feel even safer, the city will also put cameras at the Central and Unser Transit Center to connect with the Real Time Crime Center. Those are scheduled to be installed sometime next year.

