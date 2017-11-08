Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with most of us in the 30s, 40s and low 50s walking out the door. Morning rain and snow showers will gradually clear through the day, sneaking in a bit of sunshine before we close out Wednesday. High temperatures will be cooler today thanks to Tuesday’s front – expect mostly 50s and 60s across NM (falling well short of average for those across eastern NM). Winds will be light with speeds beneath 15mph through tonight.

THURSDAY: Warming up! Expect afternoon highs to climb into the mid- to upper 60s across the Rio Grande Valley… most us us here in NM expecting 50s, 60s and 70s late day. Sunshine will blanket the state with no rain or snow likely.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Sunshine, dry conditions and mild temps will make for a pleasant finish to the work week.