John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Skies will continue to clear this afternoon from northwest to southeast. Despite seeing more sunshine, temperatures will remain cool with a northwesterly flow in place. That flow will turn more westerly for Thursday and Friday, allowing temperatures to warm back up. By Friday and Saturday afternoon highs will run 5° – 10° above average. Another cold front will drop in, cooling temperatures Sunday. But again, this will be a short lived cool down. Temperatures will quickly warm back up early next week.

