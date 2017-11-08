Help is available for household bills at PNM Resources Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM and the City of Albuquerque will bring together more than 40 helping agencies for a one-day assistance event at St. Pius X High School in Albuquerque on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This family-oriented event will provide limited and low income residents with a multitude of resources and one-stop access to a wide range of resources.

Agencies will offer help with housing, foreclosures, electric bills, food, medical care, legal aid, and property taxes. Services designed for seniors and people with developmental disabilities will be on hand as well.

This year, free flu shots will be available to the first 200 people through the door. Also, Walmart gift cards will be provided to the first 300 people who qualify for the PNM Good Neighbor Fund.

Information and assistance with other areas such as energy efficiency, pet care, youth programs, and financial assistance classes will be available as well.

PNM will offer help with electric bills for families experiencing an emergency through the PNM Good Neighbor Fund.

Special note: To apply for assistance through the PNM Good Neighbor Fund at the event, residents must bring proof of income for all adults in the home, a bank statement showing all direct deposits, identification for all children and adults living in the home, and the customer’s past-due PNM electric bill.

For more information, visit the PNM website.