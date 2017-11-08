Gov. Martinez declares Thursday ‘Alex Bregman and Ken Giles Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local athletes who took the national stage by storm helping the Houston Astros win the World Series will soon be honored at home.

Gov. Martinez has declared Thursday, Nov. 9, “Alex Bregman and Ken Giles Day.” It will be a day to honor the third baseman and pitcher for their significant contributions that helped the Astros win the World Series this year.

Bregman attended Albuquerque Academy and Giles attended Rio Grande High School.

The two have been touring the country since their win. No word yet on if they will be back in New Mexico on Thursday.

