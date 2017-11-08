Deputies: Drunk man plows car into stranger’s ’90 Corvette

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video captures shows the bizarre aftermath of a man, who Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies say was three times the legal limit, plowing his car into a stranger’s yard.

DWI isn’t a laughing matter, but 28-year-old Jospeh Rincon finds plenty to giggle about during his arrest early in the morning on Oct. 8.

Rincon seemed rather happy to see law enforcement when deputies first got to the scene south of I-25 off of St. Francis. He tells them “mad love” over and over again, and also says, “I love you guys.”

“I’ve never seen this guy before,” the homeowner told a deputy, explaining that he heard a loud noise on his property around 5 a.m. and went outside the see Rincon falling out of the driver’s side door of a Nissan Z.

“Did you fall somewhere?” a deputy asked Rincon.

“Fall?” Rincon asked



“Yeah, you got dirt all over you. You’re bleeding all over your face,” the deputy said as Rincon laughed.

“Yeah, I fell over there,” he said, pointing and continuing to laugh.

The homeowner found a nasty scrape to his ’90 Corvette with paint transferred to Rincon’s Nissan Z. The Z also had some mystery damage.

“Looks like he hit something else throughout the night because there’s fresh damage to the passenger side, front end,” a deputy said.

Deputies would later find out a nearby road sign was hit and that part of Rincon’s bumper was next to it.

Deputies asked Rincon where he came from, and he pointed to his hoodie and said “Dr. Field Goods.” He said he worked at the restaurant on Cerrillos as a bartender/server, which is about four miles from where the crash happened.

“And you just drove over here from work?” a deputy asked.

“Yeah,” Rincon responded.

He admitted to having a few IPAs, but then backtracked by saying his “homies” drove him to this spot. Deputies couldn’t find anyone else in the area.

“I’m pretty f***** up,” he said.

He was then hauled off to jail, where he blew at .25. He claimed he would tell the judge he wasn’t driving, but then said this in an exchange with a different deputy:

“What happened to your face?” the deputy asked.

“I fell after (inaudible) my car,” Rincon responded.

“After you what?”

“Parked my car.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Dr. Field Goods, who said Rincon is still an employee there. The owner says he is now looking into whether Rincon drank at work — either on the clock or after hours — before getting behind the wheel. If he did, he’ll be fired.

The restaurant does not condone drinking and driving.

According to New Mexico online court records, this is Rincon’s first DWI Arrest.

