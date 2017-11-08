Cowboys' Elliott mum amid more legal limbo over 6-game ban

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball after taking a hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington, Texas. Elliott and the Cowboys are in legal limbo for the second straight week as the star running back fights his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott skipped his weekly media session because of more legal limbo in the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s fight over the NFL’s six-game suspension on alleged domestic violence.

The difference this week is that Elliott, the NFL’s second-leading rusher, was with his teammates. That wasn’t the case early last week when the 22-year-old was suspended until Friday after a judge rejected his request for a second injunction.

The third legal reprieve came in an emergency two days before the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Now Elliott seeks a longer-lasting injunction from a three-judge panel that will hear his case Thursday in New York.

