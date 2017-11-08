Couple files lawsuit after crash involving stolen police SUV

By Published: Updated:
Melissa Dominguez
Melissa Dominguez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The couple hurt in a crash by the young woman who famously slipped her cuffs and stole a police SUV is now suing the Albuquerque Police Department for letting it happen.

That woman, Melissa Dominguez, got a sweet plea deal and break from the judge Tuesday.

It all started almost two years ago outside the Wells Fargo at Zuni and San Mateo. Police had just arrested Melissa Dominguez for trying to pass forged checks. She was cuffed in the APD SUV when she managed to steal it and led police on a three-mile chase before crashing into a couple’s truck on Menaul, sending them to the hospital.

The couple has now sued Dominguez and APD, claiming police should have foreseen that the wild chase could end in a crash. The lawsuit doesn’t say how badly the couple was injured, but it claims the officers failed to properly cuff Dominguez and failed to follow police procedures that allowed her to steal a patrol unit.

At the time, police believed she slipped her cuffs, rolled down the window to open the back door, then jumped in the front seat where a spare key was sitting on the console.

After the crash, police made sure to use a different set of handcuffs.

APD says officers did not violate any procedures.

Tuesday, District Court Judge Christine Jaramillo sentenced Dominguez to the minimum four years in this case and allowed it to be served at the same time as her federal sentence for gun charges.

Dominguez faced 17 years.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s