Couple files lawsuit after crash involving stolen police SUV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The couple hurt in a crash by the young woman who famously slipped her cuffs and stole a police SUV is now suing the Albuquerque Police Department for letting it happen.

That woman, Melissa Dominguez, got a sweet plea deal and break from the judge Tuesday.

It all started almost two years ago outside the Wells Fargo at Zuni and San Mateo. Police had just arrested Melissa Dominguez for trying to pass forged checks. She was cuffed in the APD SUV when she managed to steal it and led police on a three-mile chase before crashing into a couple’s truck on Menaul, sending them to the hospital.

The couple has now sued Dominguez and APD, claiming police should have foreseen that the wild chase could end in a crash. The lawsuit doesn’t say how badly the couple was injured, but it claims the officers failed to properly cuff Dominguez and failed to follow police procedures that allowed her to steal a patrol unit.

At the time, police believed she slipped her cuffs, rolled down the window to open the back door, then jumped in the front seat where a spare key was sitting on the console.

After the crash, police made sure to use a different set of handcuffs.

APD says officers did not violate any procedures.

Tuesday, District Court Judge Christine Jaramillo sentenced Dominguez to the minimum four years in this case and allowed it to be served at the same time as her federal sentence for gun charges.

Dominguez faced 17 years.

