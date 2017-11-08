City receives new federal grant to fight opioid crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a new move to fight the opioid crisis.

The city received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice to fund a new program called Albuquerque Peer-to-Peer. The program places peer engagement specialists who have experienced addiction and recovery in emergency rooms to help coach overdose survivors.

“You can recover from opioid addiction. It is not an easy road, it is not a fast road, but it’s much more difficult if you don’t have someone there to walk you through it,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The Albuquerque Fire Department reported 600 confirmed opioid related overdoses over a year-and-a-half. UNM Hospital reported more than 2,000 opioid related encounters in that same time.

