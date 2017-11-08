City receives new federal grant to fight opioid crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a new move to fight the opioid crisis.
The city received a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice to fund a new program called Albuquerque Peer-to-Peer. The program places peer engagement specialists who have experienced addiction and recovery in emergency rooms to help coach overdose survivors.
“You can recover from opioid addiction. It is not an easy road, it is not a fast road, but it’s much more difficult if you don’t have someone there to walk you through it,” Mayor Richard Berry said.
The Albuquerque Fire Department reported 600 confirmed opioid related overdoses over a year-and-a-half. UNM Hospital reported more than 2,000 opioid related encounters in that same time.
Resources and Treatment options for addiction in New Mexico
- New Mexico Department of Health
- Drug Enforcement Administration, Office of Diversion Control
- Bernalillo County Opioid Accountability Initiative
- New Mexico Crisis and Access Line
- Turning Point Recovery Center
- Opioid Addiction Treatment: Project ECHO
- Albuquerque Center for Hope & Recover
- National Insitute on Drug Abuse
- Healing Addiction in Our Community
- Rio Grande Region of Narcotics Anonymous
- UNM Addictions and Substance Abuse Program
- Drug-Free Kids
