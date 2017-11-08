City, pueblo officials celebrate improvements along 12th Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, the city, along with the governor of the Santa Clara Pueblo, celebrated more improvements along 12th Street.

The $3.5 million project near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center includes intersection improvements, traffic signals and new street lighting. The second phase of the project was just completed.

The city says it helps make the area more of a destination for people who want to walk the neighborhood.

“The idea is really to make it an attractive place for the neighbors to come visit, maybe without getting in their car hopefully,” City Councilor Issac Benton said.

The area also features a new Laguna Burger that should open on Dec. 1.