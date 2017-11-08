City, pueblo officials celebrate improvements along 12th Street

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday night, the city, along with the governor of the Santa Clara Pueblo, celebrated more improvements along 12th Street.

The $3.5 million project near the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center includes intersection improvements, traffic signals and new street lighting. The second phase of the project was just completed.

The city says it helps make the area more of a destination for people who want to walk the neighborhood.

“The idea is really to make it an attractive place for the neighbors to come visit, maybe without getting in their car hopefully,” City Councilor Issac Benton said.

The area also features a new Laguna Burger that should open on Dec. 1.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s