City crews prepare for snow response during dry run Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there are no signs of winter storms in Albuquerque, you may run into some snow crews Wednesday morning. They are making sure they will be ready to take on the snow when it does come.

Last winter, many people in Albuquerque were caught in icy and dangerous conditions during an early morning January snowstorm and blamed the city, saying it was not ready.

The city said the storm’s timing made it hard to get the snow plows and salters out before the morning commute.

Wednesday, city crews are practicing all of that. About 67 crew members will be out from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m in snow plows and salt trucks for a dry run.

The city says over the last several weeks, they have also been testing out equipment and making sure they have enough salt-cinder for the roads.

Wednesday they’ll run through the routes, including any new roads and train new staff.

Like last year, the city has 50 trucks that are ready to respond that are equipped to spread salt.

On average Albuquerque gets its first snowfall around November 29.

It’s also not too early to get yourself ready. Drivers should remember to keep an emergency kit in your home and car.

