ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding a suspect.

They say a man broke into a car Oct. 27 near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana.

Deputies say he made off with a rifle, a handgun and a wallet.

If you have any information, call BCSO.

