BCSO releases more information, video of weekend deputy involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released new details regarding a deputy-involved shooting that happened Sunday in the North Valley.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said Wednesday that a deputy shot Rodney Tenorio, a man who had stabbed someone while trying to get to his girlfriend and his kid.

Sheriff Gonzales also released audio of when the shot was actually fired and says a lot led up to that point.

In a surveillance video, Tenorio can be seen driving erratically through a neighborhood near Edith Boulevard and Vineyard Road, which is south of Osuna.

BCSO says it all started with a call to 911 call from Tenorio’s 9-year-old daughter reporting an assault on her mom while they were driving down the road. The woman was reported to be bleeding from her face.

Sheriff Gonzales says both the woman and her daughter were able to escape the SUV and run into a nearby convenience store which then went on lockdown.

They say Tenorio went back to the store several times trying to get to his girlfriend. At one point he threatened a man in the parking lot with a knife and eventually stabbed someone at the Vineyard Road scene.

“As 911 calls were being made Rodney Tenorio was in between the convenience store, he came back and forth to the scene numerous times,” said Sgt. John Allen, during a Wednesday morning news conference.

They also say at one point Tenorio also ran someone over.

The deputy eventually ended it all, when he shot Tenorio. BCSO says Tenorio is in critical but stable condition. The person who was stabbed during the incident was also treated and has been released.

However, the person who was run over is still recovering from serious injuries in the hospital.

BCSO says Tenorio has an extensive criminal history.

The sergeant who shot is Jason Foster. He has been with the department for 14 years and is on standard paid leave at this time. This Foster’s first deputy-involved shooting.

