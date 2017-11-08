Amaya Brown is part of top 3 FSU class, Lobo WBB signs top 20 class, Corley goes OU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Signing Day arrived with Amaya Brown keeping her word and signing with the Florida State Women’s basketball team. The Cibola High star guard is part of an FSU recruiting class ranked third in the nation.

“It felt like family when I went down there and I clicked with the team right away and I really liked the campus and just the style they play,” said Brown.

Father and former Lobo basketball player Greg Brown is very pleased with his daughter’s decision and believes the good times are on the way.

“I love the coaching staff at Florida State and Amaya’s going to have to prove herself again in the ACC,” said Brown. “Hopefully, we are looking at the Elite Eight, Final Four, and a national championship.”

University of New Mexico basketball coach Mike Bradbury is probably entertaining his own high hopes. His second recruiting class at UNM is ranked 19th in the country by ESPNW. Bradbury will talk about his class in a press conference Thursday.

The best high school tennis player in New Mexico is headed to the University of Oklahoma. Ivana Corley, a three time state singles champion, spent time honing her skills with OU assistant coach Amy Sargent while Sargent was an assistant at New Mexico. The two will be reunited on the college level. Corley also is excited about being on the team.

“My favorite types of events growing up have been team events,” said Corley. “So I’m excited to just be a part of picture where everyone wants the same thing.”