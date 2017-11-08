Albuquerque woman says Pit Bulls off leashes attacked and killed her dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman said two Pit Bulls attacked her dogs while they were out on a hike Tuesday, and one of her dogs didn’t make it.

Now, she’s looking for the owners who she says ran off after the attack, and hoping to spread the word to other pet owners.

Jackie Ericksen, 75, said she’s familiar with the La Luz trail. She typically hikes it with her two best buds.

Yesterday, Ericksen said she was passed going up the mountain by two women, who had two Pit Bulls on leashes. Shortly after, Ericksen said the Pit Bulls made their way back down the mountain, with their owners behind them. According to Ericksen, this time, they were off their leashes.

“I just figured, ‘Okay, they’ll sniff noses, posture a little bit and their people will call them,'” Ericksen said.

That didn’t happen. She said at first they went after her bigger dog who was still on a leash.

“The little one (Stormy) had immediately positioned herself behind me,” Ericksen said. “But my other dog had gotten tangled in fallen debris so I was tangled too. I was trying to get her loose and away from them.”

Then, she said the Pit Bulls went straight for Stormy. Ericksen said she tried using her trekking poles to get one of the dogs to stop, but said it wouldn’t release Stormy until the owner got to them.

“She kept saying, ‘I can’t find my leash. I don’t know where my leash is,” Ericksen said. “She (Stormy) was still breathing so I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to try and get her down.'”

When Ericksen looked up, the two women and their dogs were gone. Ericksen said a man running along the trail stopped and helped her carry Stormy back to her car.

“A total stranger, a guy named Blake,” she said, but it was too late.

“God I loved that dog, she was my best friend for so long,” Ericksen said.

Twelve years to be exact, now Ericksen is left heartbroken.

“I really miss her. I talk to her and realize she’s not there,” she said.

Ericksen said she wants to get the word out hoping the two women will come forward and take responsibility.

“When you do screw up, make a big mistake, own up to it, don’t run away,” she said.

Ericksen said she’s also hopes this is a reminder to other pet owners to always keep their pets on leashes out in public. According to a county ordinance, dogs must always be on a leash in public.

Ericksen filed a report with Bernalillo County Animal Control. As of right now, the county said there is nothing it can be done because there are no leads. Ericksen said she was too distraught to get a good description of the women.

