Albuquerque man receives maximum sentence for girlfriend’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who strangled his girlfriend and took off with their kids was sentenced Wednesday.

Judge Christine Jaramillo gave Carlos Perez the maximum sentence and she also gave him a lecture. Perez was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also got an earful about how his crime destroyed his family.

“You’ve placed yourself in this situation and you’ve placed your children in prison, too. They’d had to spend these months in foster care without a family. That’s your legacy to them,” said Judge Jaramillo in District Court.

Perez strangled his 26-year-old girlfriend Vanessa Delgado in their home in June of last year. He took their three kids and Delgado’s son and made a run for it. Police tracked his cell phone and caught up with him driving on I-25 near Las Cruces.

He was found guilty of second degree murder back in August.

The victim’s mother said she’s relieved the killer will be going to prison for a long time.

“We were waiting for justice to be served and it was meant to be. It was God’s will to help us go through all this. It’s been a very tough year but it’s finally over,” Marisala Romero said.

Delgado’s mother said her focus now is getting her grandchildren home because they are all she has left of her daughter. The four children were 3, 5, 6 and 8 at the time of their mother’s murder. They have been in the custody of the Children, Youth and Families Department since then.

