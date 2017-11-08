10 Commandments monument to be moved to church property

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A group that erected a monument honoring the Ten Commandments six years ago on city-owned property in a northwestern New Mexico city will move the monument to a church property.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that the group’s founder says the monument will be moved this week to the First Baptist Church of Bloomfield’s property.

The city and the organization has to remove the monument from city property after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving whether it could be displayed on public property in Bloomfield.

The monument will be displayed by the church’s recreation center.