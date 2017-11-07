Woman to serve 4 years after accused of stealing police car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The serial burglar who stole a police cruiser and fled from police will not serve additional jail time.

Melissa Dominguez was facing up to 17 years in prison after she was caught trying to cash forged checks in 2015. Dominquez was cuffed and put in the back of a police Tahoe, but managed to slip them off and then steal the vehicle.

She took officers on a three-mile chase before crashing into two other cars. She then tried to run but police were able to take her down.

Dominguez is currently in federal prison serving time for a federal gun charge. Tuesday, she attended her sentencing by phone.

The District Attorney’s Office agreed to four years, but her attorney argued for another break.

Judge Christina Jaramillo ruled that Dominguez serves the four years for her 2015 crime during the same time she serves her federal sentence.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the DA’s Office to find out why they would agree to the minimum sentence for a habitual offender, but have not heard back yet.

