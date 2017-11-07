Video shows Taos police accidentally shoot suspect’s passenger

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Police say they opened fire on a suspect after he sped towards them nearly hitting an officer.

New video shows how the scene unfolded, and how it ended with police shooting the wrong person.

A news release from back in August says suspect Requildo Cardenas “rapidly drove toward the officers — nearly running over an officer.”

The Taos Police Department says that’s why officers opened fire, but Cardenas wasn’t hit by a bullet. Police had shot the wrong person, Cardenas’ passenger.

Parole officers had been looking for Cardenas after he missed a parole meeting. Records show in 2013, he was found guilty on manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting his friend.

His record forced parole officers to call backup.

Police arrested Cardenas on a slew of charges, including resisting or evading an officer fleeing from police, and aggravated assault on an officer.

The passenger isn’t facing any charges because she wasn’t involved in the parole violation.

