UNM basketball season kicks off with student perks, revamped student section

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Basketball is back, and the University of New Mexico is hoping to see more fans in the stands, especially students. To do that, the Lobos have revamped the student section, giving it a new name and offering a bunch of free perks.

As the Lobos get ready to take on the Northern New Mexico Eagles this Saturday, they’re hoping fans will come out in full force, but for many UNM students, Lobo Basketball isn’t their top priority.

The Pit was once known as one of the worst places to play for visiting teams. The student section has gone by a couple of names in the past like “UNMerciful,” and “The Howl Raisers.”

Now the Lobos are trying a new name, calling it just, “The Howl,” in hopes of convincing students to start coming to games.

“A group of us students just kind of came together and we love Lobo Basketball, and we loved the environment we used to have. We wanted to just recreate it,” said Dominique Spence, a Howl Team Member.

Beyond the new name, students will also get new perks, like 30 minute early access to the game, ticket-less entry and free parking.

“We wanted it to be easy for them to get in, to get here and to come, as well as just having a reason to come. There’s also going to be free food for home games,” said Spence.

So will the freebies work to get more students out to the games?

“There’s definitely more incentive to go if you have free parking, and it’s not going to be a hassle getting to the game,” said student Adam Mang.

“I might as well go now, yeah,” said student Omar Assed.

“I think it will bring more people to the basketball games, because as soon as you slap free on something, people are going to be like ‘I’m going to go,'” said student Brendan Bunzel.

“If I really like it and I liked what happened then I probably will go again,” said student Esmeralda Mendoza.

To make it even easier for students to get to The Pit, UNM will use buses to take them to and from main campus.

UNM will hold pre-game parties inside the arena for members for the student section. This Saturday, they’ll get pizza, with the food options changing for each game.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps