Thousands of dollars in archery equipment stolen, again

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico archery association is dealing with a big burglary, leaving students to wonder how they’re going to practice and leaving the organization wondering how it’s going to come back from this.

It was right before Halloween when someone took off with dozens and dozens of bows and arrows from a trailer in Artesia, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“Somebody’s got to know something because it was a lot of equipment,” said Kathy Kolt, a volunteer with the Eddy County Shooting Range Association (ECSRA).

. The ECSRA has an archery division where kids come out and learn how to use a bow and arrow.

“It’s really nice for someone that’s involved in the young life to have some place to go that’s free and we had all of the free equipment,” Kolt explained.

Kolt said back in October just before Halloween, “One of the members driving by noticed that the doors were open.”

It was then that people from the ECSRA showed up and saw a sight that no one ever wants to see: remnants of broken locks and nothing else.

According to Kolt, the goods were worth about $7,700. Now they’re wondering if they’ve become a target.

This isn’t the first time the ECSRA has been burglarized. Three years ago, someone stole their trailer with everything inside.

“We found the trailer and took it back to our archery range, pulled the wheels off it, bought a shipping container, which you know it’s impossible to move those, and we still have been robbed,” Kolt said.

Out thousands of dollars, the group is hoping someone can help them find their equipment.

“It’s so expensive and it’s for a good cause. How could you steal from kids?” Kolt asked.

After the first burglary, the NRA stepped in and paid for new equipment. The ECSRA doesn’t know how it will replace everything this time.

The group says the bows have the words “right” or “left” on the front of them to let students know if they’re for righties or lefties. If you know anything, call the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.

