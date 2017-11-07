Terrance Williams reminded everyone of his skills last Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All of a sudden it seems like the Dallas Cowboys have an abundance of riches on both sides of the football. Receiver Terrance Williams reminded the rest of the league that he could still play with his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Williams’ 9 receptions and 141 yards helped the Cowboys to victory. While teams try to focus on Dez Bryant and Jason Witten, it might mean more opportunities for Williams to shine. Mickey Spagnola agrees in his latest Tuesday talk.