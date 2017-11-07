State Police search for missing 13-year-old

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Polie are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Santa Fe.

Officials say 13-year-old Casandra Bianca Vasquez was last seen driving a 1998 maroon Pontiac Grand Am on Cerrillos Road.

The car has a cracked front windshield, poorly installed tint and no license plate.

State Police say Vasquez was last seen Sunday night wearing a black long sleeve blouse, a shiny buckle, blue jeans and brown boots.

Vasquez is 5-foot-5, weighs 146 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call New Mexico State Police at (505) 827-9300.