SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be more places to vote in Santa Fe for next year’s elections.

This comes a week after the county commissioner expressed concern that there weren’t enough polling places.

According to the County Clerk’s Office, they added six new locations which bring a total of 30 polling places.

The new locations include one in Chimayo, Nambe Tesuque Elementary School, La Tierra and Galisteo.

The clerk’s office says they hope it will increase voter turnout.

