Police seek help identifying woman found dead at Farmington park

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Farmington park.

Officers found her at Brook Haven West Sunday morning. Police say there were clear signs of trauma and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are having a hard time identifying the woman. They say she was wearing black Nike skater sneakers and a black and white striped scarf.

They say the woman was Native American of average height and weight. Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police.

