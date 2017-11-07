November 7th Morning Rush: Air Force failed to flag Texas church gunman’s criminal history

1. The Air Force is preparing to launch an investigation into a clerical mistake that made it easier for the suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting at a Texas Church to buy guns legally. According to the FBI, Devin Kelly’s conviction by court-martial on two charges of domestic assault in 2012 wasn’t entered into a national database by Holloman Air Force Base officials. That information would have popped up on a background check.

Full Story: Air Force admits fault in reporting shooter’s past crimes

2. Roadside panhandling will soon be against the law in Albuquerque. Monday night city councilors voted to approve the “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance,” making it illegal to solicit drivers for money from sidewalks, curbs, or medians. Drivers could also be cited for giving money or even food to panhandlers. The ban would also include firefighters gathering Fill the Boot donations or Girl Scouts selling cookies. ACLU of New Mexico says it has threatened to sue, saying it could violate people’s civil rights.

Full Story: Albuquerque city council approves panhandling ban

3. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around through the day, keeping temperatures a touch cooler than Monday. Expect highs to be significantly cooler across portions of northeast and east-central New Mexico as a cold front backs in.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A University of New Mexico police officer will not be reprimanded after he was caught parking in a handicapped spot at a busy Albuquerque restaurant. Friday night a customer snapped a couple of photos of a UNM Police car outside the Los Cuates on Lomas. UNMPD says the officer couldn’t see the markings on the ground and that the parking space didn’t have a vertical sign in front. UNM says the officer is sorry and will be more observant of where he parks.

Full Story: UNM Police unit found parked in handicapped spot at Albuquerque restaurant

5. Tickets for this year’s Luminaria Tour go on sale in just over two weeks. Last year, tickets for the Christmas Eve attraction through Old Town and the Country Club neighborhood sold out in less than four hours.

Full Story: Luminaria tour tickets expected to sell out quickly

Morning’s Top Stories