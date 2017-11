Notah Begay III is inviting Native children across the country to join a week’s commitment to fitness. The NB3 Foundation & United HealthCare are teaming up for NB3Fit, where children will participate in a variety of activities to combat obesity and diabetes. Nov. 7, a soccer clinic will be held in Bernalillo, benefiting Title 1 students.

Information can be found online at NB3Fit Week.