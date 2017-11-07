Navajo Nation school board member in flap over DWIs

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A Navajo Nation education agency wants to remove a school board member after claims she failed to list two alcohol-related convictions on her candidacy paperwork.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the Department of Diné Education has filed a complaint with the Navajo Election Administration to remove Sanostee Day School board member Temara Lewis-Emerson.

Court records show Lewis-Emerson was convicted in Farmington Magistrate Court in April 2013 of a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She also is facing a warrant that was issued for her failure to appear at a court hearing on a September DWI charge in Albuquerque Metropolitan Court this week.

No phone number is listed for Lewis-Emerson.

Andrew Deschene, Sanostee Day School acting principal, declined to comment.