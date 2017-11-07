Motorcycle Riding and Hearing Loss?

It’s a subject bikers may not consider when it comes to riding protection – your hearing is at risk on the road.

Doctors Kathleen Romero and Dena Fahlquist from Audiology Associates shed some light on the hearing damage motorcyclists face when on the road – especially under the helmet.

Dr. Fahlquist conducted a study on the decibel levels encountered by riders. What she found is that consistent exposure to wind shear under the helmet can produce noise louder than 103 decibels.

This could cause permanent hearing damage over time and is easily preventable with a device available at Audiology Associates.

For details, visit RomeroHearing.com