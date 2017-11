TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Sheriff’s Office believes the remains of a person found near Taos, belong to a missing wildland firefighter.

The Sheriff’s Office says they found the remains near the gorge. They say based on the clothing and a phone found near Taos, they believe it to be Frankie Martin who disappeared in April of 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office also says after a meeting with his family, they are almost certain it’s him but are waiting for a confirmation from OMI.

