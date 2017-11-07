Local yoga studio helping Bank of America call center employees cope with tragedy

Published:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Less than one week ago, employees at the Bank of America call center in Rio Rancho were faced with a scary situation, when an armed man barricaded himself inside the building before turning the gun on himself.

Now, to help employees cope with that tragedy, a local yoga studio is stepping up in a big way.

Vivify Hot Yoga in Rio Rancho is offering free classes this entire week to all of the call center employees.

“One of the major reasons why we wanted to work with Bank of America is tragic events like that especially in an area as small as Rio Rancho, are pretty big. They hit home pretty hard,” said Sean Kehoe, co-owner.

Like many who live in Rio Rancho, owners Lisa and Sean Kehoe have friends or family that were working at the call center when 44-year-old Eugene Basurto barricaded himself inside the facility for hours. Basurto ultimately ending his own life.

At the time employees were forced to evacuate, but now many of them must figure out a way to deal with the horrific tragedy.

As a 911 dispatcher, Lisa says events like this can be difficult to process but both she and her husband believe yoga is the answer.

“We feel that if you have an opportunity to come in and try to start letting that stuff go it’s a great first step towards getting better,” said Sean Kehoe.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Bank of America to see if they’re also helping their employees. Officials issued the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We are providing support to our teammates who may need assistance, including counseling and other resources.

Now until November 12, employees can go to any Vivify Hot Yoga classes as much as they want. Employees just need to bring their IDs.

