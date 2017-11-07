Lobos hope they can solve their ball security issues in time for Texas A&M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In all of his years at New Mexico, Bob Davie has not had a team that had so much trouble taking care of the football as his 2017 club. The Lobos have 25 turnovers through 9 games.

They have lost 15 fumbles and have thrown ten interceptions. Tack on a current four game losing streak and you have a team that is just trying to keep the season from getting away from them.

“I wish we were playing better right now,” said Davie. “I wish we were, but we’re not. We can’t let outside things that are happening to us, either it’s our record or any of those things take away from just the opportunity to go play in a great college football atmosphere.”

The Lobos are playing at Texas A&M Saturday. They will be there for “Senior Night” which is always emotional for players. Fans will be saying goodbye to seniors in their final home game of the regular season.

They also will not make it an easy visit for the Lobos. Bob Davie knows first hand. He was once Defensive Coordinator at A&M.

Davie piped in crowd noise at practice Tuesday to try and prepare his squad for what is to come. He said crowd noise is always a factor at Kyle Field.

“There were times I remember back at the stadium when I was there the other team had no chance,” said Davie. “They couldn’t check at the line of scrimmage. They couldn’t go on a snap count at the line of scrimmage and the crowd just absolutely took the game over.”

The 3-6 Lobos and 5-4 Texas A&M have a 5 p.m. start time Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.