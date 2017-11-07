Lobo Herrera named Conference USA Defensive MVP in Men’s Soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Conference USA handed out postseason awards in men’s soccer Tuesday. New Mexico defender Aaron Herrera was named the Defensive MVP of the conference. Herrera was also selected to the all conference first team. Herrera anchored the Lobo defense and also put up two points in conference play.

Lobo defender Tom Smart and goal keeper Justin Beaulieu were named to the Conference USA second team. Forward Sam Gleadle and midfielder Aaron Scott were named third team all conference. Lobos Billy Jones and Nick Barreiro were named to the All Freshman team.

The Lobos are the fifth seed in the Conference USA Tournament, which starts Wednesday. They will face fourth seeded Charlotte in their first game at noon.