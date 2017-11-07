Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around through the day, keeping temperatures a touch cooler than Monday. Expect highs to be significantly cooler across portions of northeast and east-central NM as a cold front backs in. A couple of disturbances will combine with a cold front to help spread out showers across the state. The first disturbance will trigger rain and snow showers over northern NM through the day – greatest accumulations expected +9000ft near the CO/NM stateline. The second disturbance will roll through southern NM – expect scattered rain showers and high elevation snow to develop late tonight into early Wednesday. The Albuquerque-metro area has a shot at a few spot rain showers tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing will get underway with more sunshine expected statewide. Due to the timing of Tuesday’s front, expect cooler temps on Wednesday as well – most of us in the 50s and 60s.

LATE WEEK: Warmer, drier and more sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday.