John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A pair of weather disturbances will continue to work their way toward New Mexico this afternoon and evening. Expect mountain snow across the Colorado San Juans and New Mexico Northern Mountains through early Wednesday. A cold front has delivered cooler air to the northeast. We could see some brief snow showers over the northeast highlands.

The showers quickly clear out Wednesday morning, making way for more sunshine but a northwesterly flow will keep temperatures on the cool side. As the flow turns more westerly late this week, temperatures will start to rebound into the weekend. Another cold front will pull temperatures back Sunday, especially for the east.