JFK files: FBI concerned of growing Latino political power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Historians say a memo included in recently released documents on President John F. Kennedy’ assassination shows that the FBI was concerned about the growing political power of Latinos.

The document reveals that an FBI informant monitored the Dallas chapter of the G.I. Forum — a moderate group of Mexican American veterans who spoke out against discrimination.

The FBI informant reported that the G.I. Forum was troubled that the League of United Latin American Citizens was enjoying a revival and might pose a threat to its membership.

Some historians believe the memo is evidence that the FBI was uneasy about the growing Latino political influence and may have worked to create tensions between rival civil rights groups.

Kennedy spoke at a LULAC gala in Houston the night before his assassination.