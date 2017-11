HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a bank employee after an armed robbery at an ATM.

Witnesses told police the suspect stole money from someone at the ATM at the Lea County State Bank just before noon on Monday.

He then shot at a bank employee who was trying to watch the suspect until police arrived.

Police arrested 19-year-old Lazarus Sanders. They say they found a gun and money taken during the robbery.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps