Google donates Titan Aerospace building to city of Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Google has donated its Titan Aerospace building to the city of Moriarty.

The building at the Moriarty Municipal Airport was built in 2014 and was designed to bring in dozens of jobs, but Google pulled out the next year after it decided to move its Titan project to the Bay Area.

Tuesday, the company gifted the building to the city. Lt. Governor John Sanchez says the hope is to find an aerospace company to take it over.

“As we attract aerospace, aviation, all that industry to this town, what it means… high paying jobs, economic development, the growth in rural parts of the state,” Lt. Governor Sanchez said.

He says the direct runway access and its being close to I-40 also make it an easy pitch.

The state did give Google some breaks to move in; they utilized their clawback clause to get that money back.

