Flood Control Authority shows off ‘stormwater volcano’ near 98th and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local flood control project is doing more than protecting properties from storm water, it’s also offering a unique spectacle.

The “Stormwater Volcano” is part of the last phase of a decades-long project. It’s situated near 98th Street and Interstate-40 along a newly completed drainage channel carrying water from Nine Mile Hill down to the Rio Grande.

It’s just what it sounds like — the volcano “erupts” after heavy rains.

“When the water is flowing at high velocity, it will flow down through a pipe and erupt through the top of the volcano,” said Bruce Thompson with the Flood Control Authority.

AMAFCA, the metro-area Flood Control Authority, says it wanted to create something visually appealing to go along with the practical elements of the drainage channel.

