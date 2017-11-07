Documents reveal Texas church shooter escaped New Mexico behavioral facility in 2012

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gunman who killed 26 people in a Texas church Sunday had escaped from a behavioral center in Santa Teresa, New Mexico five years ago.

Documents reveal that Devin Kelley left the Peak Behavioral Health Services building on June 13, 2012. Police officers later located him in El, Paso.

The documents say that the facility reported a missing person at 11:23 p.m. They also say that officers were told that Kelley suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run and leave New Mexico. Officers were advised that Kelley was a danger to himself and others.

The documents state that the facility told police that Kelley had been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force Base and was “attempting to carry out death threats he had already made on his military chain of command.”

