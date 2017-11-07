Clinic asks high school students not to take parking spaces from patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Valley High School are using a city parking lot to get out of paying for a school parking permit; the only problem is they’re taking up spaces that belong to patients.

The Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center is located just west of 12th Street, along Candelaria.

According to the city’s website, the center serves as a First Choice Community Healthcare facility; a UNM Hospital-Maternity & Family Planning Clinic; and a site for a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

The center also provides emergency food, utility, and rental assistance for community members.

That means the parking lot is strictly for patients utilizing those services, leaving many wondering why students from Valley High School are taking up parking spaces at the busy center.

“Why are they not in the school’s parking lot?” Andrea Karnas said. “They’re using spaces when there are people who need them.”

“Right about this time when the kids leave, the parking lot is finally empty,” Gabriela Weisel said.

It’s become such an issue, someone even filed a complaint on the city’s 311 App.

Tuesday, KRQE News 13 cameras caught nearly a dozen students walking over and getting into their cars after school let out. KRQE News 13 even saw some parents waiting in the parking lot for their kids.

The clinic has signs that read “Parking for Center Use ONLY.” It’s a warning for drivers that if they’re not there for the clinic, they’re trespassing.

Valley High’s principal said they make announcements telling students not to park at the clinic. However, the district said its resource officers can’t enforce that rule because the property does not belong to Albuquerque Public Schools.

The district said it would be up to Albuquerque police, but the Community Services Operations Coordinator at the center said they don’t want to bother officers and would rather students just be courteous.

School parking passes cost $35. The school said it’s sold more than 200 and has plenty left available for students.

