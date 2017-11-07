City explains new Albuquerque Rapid Transit signals and signage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is explaining the ins and outs of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus line, including what all the new signals mean — some of which Albuquerque drivers may have never seen before.

There are now 41 signalized intersections along the route, and a lot of new signals and traffic signs. There are signs for left turns, U-turns, no trucks making U-turns, and the double right turn sign. So, the city wants to make sure drivers know what they are doing when they hit Central Avenue.

There are also new signals that are strictly for the buses.

City officials also want to make it clear that there is absolutely no driving in the bus lane, and you can only make left turns at the designated intersections.

