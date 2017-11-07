Alex Bregman continues media tour across the US

ALBUQUERQUE, N .M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque local Alex Bregman continues his whirlwind media tour across the country after the Houston Astros won Game 7 of the World Series.

Over that last few days, Bregman has made appearances at Disney World, Saturday Night Live and national TV shows across the nation.

He even made an interview with the MLB Network where he spoke about his teammate’s marriage proposal after Game 7 saying, “I get on social media and see it after it. My mom is in the background of the proposal like oh my God what’s happening and covering her mouth. My dad is next to her like come on Jackie we just won the world series, let’s not worry about that.”

Monday he also got to hold the gavel at the New York Stock Exchange.

