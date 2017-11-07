Adult Night at local science museum features flaming gummy bears, bed of nails, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An evening out doesn’t have to be a movie and dinner. Why not lie on a bed of nails or watch a flaming gummy bear instead?

Explora staff are pulling out the stops to offer fun, unique experiences for adult visitors to the science museum. Anyone looking for a fun, unique and affordable night out need look no further!

For anyone who has never tried lying on a real bed of nails made tinsel fly or watched a flaming gummy bear demo, here’s your chance. Attendees can challenge themselves and their friends to build the tallest roller coaster, design the perfect paper airplane, or build and decorate the most unique miniature house! Plus: there is the opportunity to learn to make jewelry, experiment with electricity, and make bubble art.

Explore all the hands-on exhibit activities. View the night sky through different telescopes with The Albuquerque Astronomical Society members. Explore HAM radios with High Desert Amateur Radio Club. Items for purchase will include handmade jewelry, plus tasty treats from Velvet Coffee and Firenze Pizza.

For more information on “adult night” at Explora, visit their website.